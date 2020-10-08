Pick Up The Skate Shoes That Pete Wentz Likes To Wear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s never too early to get some gifts for the holidays. It’ll be here soon enough since 2020 has been moving like a freight train as it is. If you have someone in your life that is into skater culture, you might want to get them the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes. If it’s good enough for Pete Wentz, they’ll love it.

That’s right, Pete Wentz is a big fan of the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes. He was seen recently wearing a pair when he was out and about in LA. Seeing that these just launched on September 16th, he wasn’t waiting around. He got them fast and he got them because you can trust Cariuma.

Cariuma is a great brand to get comfortable and environmentally sound footwear. That has been brought over to the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes, the first-ever premiere sustainable skating sneaker. For the skater fan in your life, these shoes will go a long way.

The look of the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes can’t be called into question. They were designed with the input of skaters like Steve Berra to give them the aesthetic that a skater would want from their shoes.

That input doesn’t just stop at the look of the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes. It also helps to make them as durable and comfortable as a skater would need. They can last a long time in such a high impact lifestyle. All of which is done with the help of some highly sustainable materials.

Organic cotton, raw rubber, and responsibly sourced suede are used in the making of the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes. All of which is done in ethical factories. So buying these won’t do much harm to the environment. We all gotta do what we can where we can.

If you think that the Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes would be a great gift for someone in your life, you should pick them up now. Chances are good that they won’t in stock much longer. Because if Pete Wentz is wearing them, you can be sure plenty of people are looking to buy a pair.

Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum/Black Skate Shoes ($89) at Cariuma

