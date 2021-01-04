Pick Up These Amazing Tactical Boots On Sale Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the holiday shopping season is behind us, we can start picking up the things we need for ourselves again. If you’re an active guy and are looking for some great footwear to aid in your active lifestyle, you’ll want to head on over to Under Armour and pick up these UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots.

Why should you pick up the UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots? There are many reasons for that. The biggest one right now is that they are on sale. So you can pick up these amazing boots that are worn by those in uniform all over the world. And they are worn by those in uniform because of how durable yet comfortable they are.

Under Armour is one of the best brands out there for the active man. The items made by UA are the perfect mix of functional and fashion. One just has to look at the UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots to see they look great. But it’s when you put them on you see how great the craft of these bad boys is.

For one, the UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots are lightweight. Made with durable synthetic leather and updated textile materials, these won’t weight you down. But they won’t falter. You’ll have them in your life for a while. And that whole time, they’ll be keeping you comfy.

These UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots are made with the UA ClutchFit ankle support system. That means it fits your ankles to add a ton of support and comfort there. The outsole is made with high traction rubber to make sure you’re gripped to the ground the whole time. No slipping for you.

If you want a comfortable pair of boots, you can’t go wrong with the UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots. You’ll get top tier protection you want from a pair of boots while also having the kind of comfort you’d get from a pair of runners. At this sales price, you can’t go wrong. So pick up a pair now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the UA Valsetz RTS 1.5 Tactical Boots ($95; was $125) at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!