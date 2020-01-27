Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to pick up a new pair of boots for your wardrobe. The right pair can add a whole new dynamic to your outfit potential. A pair like the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots on sale at Macy’s will become a great addition to your collection.

A good pair of boots like the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots are a great addition because of how multifaceted they are. These are a pair of stylish boots that can be worn out with friends and they can be worn to the office.

One look at the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots is enough to make you want them. They look amazing thanks to the craftsmanship with the faux suede materials used. You get the aesthetic and feel of suede without the knowledge of an animal having been slaughtered to get it.

That faux suede material gives the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots their amazing look and they also make them really comfortable to wear as well. With the rubber soles, you will feel no pain or pressure when you are wearing these.

Boots are a timeless option for a guy to add to their collection and the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots are really timeless looking. There’s an element of cowboy to them and a good deal of businessman too. They’re on sale for a great price at Macy’s with coupon code MENS. Pick them up while they are still available.

Get It: Pick up the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots ($64 with code MENS; was $85) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!