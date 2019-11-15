Pick Up These Great, Limited Seasonal Runners At Allbirds

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The cold may be here but there’s still no excuse for not going out for a run. You gotta do it. If anything, it’s kind of better do so now. No real worry about getting overheated on a particularly hot day.

No matter the season, you are going to need the proper footwear to go running. Sure, you can cut corners and use whatever shoes you have lying around. No one is saying you can’t. But it would not be recommended.

There are tons of options out there for runners. And if you know where to look, it won’t cost all that much. Over at Allbirds, you can absolutely pick up a pair of runners that look really stunning. Right now, you can pick up runners over there that look good with a limited edition style that was created for the holiday season. And those runners are the Frost Wool Runners.

That color scheme is pretty great in general, but the holiday season makes them even better. Because the Frost in Frost Wool Runners is a perfect holiday color. That bluish cream color is great because it just looks like you are wearing snow. There’s a frost in the air and you can have frost on your feet without the cold that comes with frost.

It would all be pointless if they didn’t help your feet stay painless and the Frost Wool Runners do that with flair. You wouldn’t think wool would work well with shoes, they really do. It makes them feel really soft on your feet. Your feet will breathe so they don’t overly sweat while running. Hell, you can even run without socks on. They won’t get smelly because they wick out moisture. Which even makes them great in the snow or rain. These shoes will conform to the movement and shape of your foot so discomfort is not even a potentiality.

The Frost Wool Runners are kind of perfect runners. They are soft and really comfortable. You’d want to wear them even when you aren’t running. What’s even better is that not only do you get great shoes, but you also help the environment since these shoes are economically sustainable. So you can do your part for your feet and for the world with one simple purchase. These are really limited so you should jump on them now while you can.

