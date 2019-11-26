Pick Up These Holiday Sweater Themed UGGs At Zappos

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





For all intents and purposes, the holidays are here. Thanksgiving is just a few days away and once that day is over, it means you can break out all the holiday decorations. And with the holidays here, the decorations aren’t the only things you can pick up to display some holiday cheer. You can pick up some fashion that displays it as well. Something like the holiday sweater styled UGGs slippers and boots that are on sale over at Zappos.

Even if you don’t take part in wearing them, the lady in your life might like to wear a holiday sweater of two. And you are going to see plenty of holiday sweaters out in the world for the next few weeks. There will even be parties you might get invited to that are holiday sweater-themed. For the 20th Anniversary, Zappos had the thought that to celebrate there should be a collaboration with UGGs that allows people to complete the Holiday Sweater look with comfortable footwear with that kind of design.

UGGs makes amazing footwear that makes everyone’s feet feel like they are floating on a cloud. That doesn’t change with either of these anniversary options. Of course, coming from UGG’s, the 20th Anniversary Holiday Sweater Boots are unsurprisingly amazing to wear. They fit like a glove thanks to the sheepskin heel/footbed in tandem with the suede, nylon, polyester material it’s made with to give it that amazing holiday sweater look.

The 20th Anniversary Holiday Sweater Slipper is no different, other than being a completely different style of footwear. Whereas the boot is made to go out and wear in the world, these slippers are perfect to wear around the house during the holidays. Whichever you choose, your lady will be comforted with an amazingly cushioned piece of footwear.

With these choices, your lady can just relax with family during a holiday meal. You can even slip out of the boots and slip into the slipper to keep on rocking with the holiday looks. Now is the perfect time to pick these up. You’re gonna be shopping a lot these coming weeks to get some gifts for loved ones. Why not pick these up to take some of the load off of your special gals feet? UGGs makes God tier footwear, so there’s no reason to not get these.

