Pick Up These Organic Cotton Jeans For Half Off At Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There is never a bad time to pick up a new pair of jeans. But it can be hard to get great jeans at an affordable price point. Good jeans cost money, and that makes it difficult to justify a purchase—particularly if you don’t necessarily need them.

When you find a sale on jeans, you must take notice and make a decision. Especially when they are being discounted 50 percent and they are as great as Wellen Organic Jeans from Huckberry.

Jeans are made to be worn and are supposed to be durable. But we all know that isn’t necessarily the case and some can be cheap, taking a beating and falling apart with ease. Not Wellen Organic Jeans. No, these bad boys will last quite some time. The elements won’t take them down, nor will the washing machine.

Wellen Organic Jeans are well made and fit like butter. They won’t just last over time, but they will start to conform to your body so they fit even better with use. Throw them on and feel the utmost comfort as you go about your day.

It’s great that the Wellen Organic Jeans fit well. It’s even better that they look this good. Which may be a bit of a surprise, since these are made with organic cotton. You may think that being made this way would lead to a lesser pair of jeans, but that is not the case at all. By using a more economically sustainable model for making the cotton these are built from, the environment benefits and in the end, so do you.

Saving 50 percent on jeans in any outlet is a good deal. But with Huckberry putting the Wellen Organic Jeans on sale with that kind of discount, this may be the denim steal of the season. A discount this big before Black Friday is wild. There’s a good chance you need a new pair. Heck, you may even want to get a pair as a gift for someone this season. Either way, this won’t last long. Go for it now while you can.

Get It: Pick up Wellen Organic Jeans ($44; was $88) at Huckberry

