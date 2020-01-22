Pick Up This Amazing Armani Suit On Sale At Macy’s Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are going to pick up a new suit, you are going to want one that is going to impress. An Armani suit is sure to impress but it can cost a good deal of money. But at Macy’s, you can pick up the Armani Exchange Slim-Fit Blue Textured Micro Stripe Suit on sale.

What makes Armani so highly desired when it comes to suits is the high level of craftsmanship. This Armani Exchange Slim-Fit Blue Textured Micro Stripe Suit is made with top of the line wool, which gives it that amazing look and also makes it really comfortable to wear.

Not all wool is made equally, as this virgin wool that Armani uses in the Armani Exchange Slim-Fit Blue Textured Micro Stripe Suit proves. This wool is sleek and super soft to the touch. It breathes so whether you’re wearing it during the winter or the summer, you’ll be comfortable.

For those that like to wear a suit that is a little tighter on the body, the Armani Exchange Slim-Fit Blue Textured Micro Stripe Suit is a great choice. It’s cut to absolute precision and won’t ever feel so tight that it feels restricting. A blue suit is a classic look and this one will surely elevate your wardrobe choices.

Macy’s is always great when it comes to pricing, and the pricing on Armani Exchange Slim-Fit Blue Textured Micro Stripe Suit is too good to pass up. Armani is always going to cost some money, but this price is unreal. It won’t last though. If you need a new suit, pick this one up now.

Get It: Pick up the Armani Exchange Slim-Fit Blue Textured Micro Stripe Suit ($400; was $695) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!