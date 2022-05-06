Pick up This Calvin Klein Slim Fit Suit at a Massive Discount

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Wedding season is upon us. It’s great to go to these events and see the people in our lives solidify the connections that’ll make them feel loved for the rest of their days. But it is kind of annoying to have to buy a new suit for the occasion. Not so annoying when you see that you can get the Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit from Macy’s at a great discount.

Macy’s is one of the best spots to get all your fashion needs satisfied. The bench is deep and the pricing is always fair, and that’s before the sales start to hit. And the sale on this Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit makes it even more alluring than it already is just based on how good it looks.

When we say that the Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit looks good, we mean it. Calvin Klein knows how to make some high-end fashion and this is no different, the wool/lycra/spandex material blend used her giving the colorway you choose quite the visual pop. You’ll look like a million bucks.

That material blend also helps give it our favorite element and that is how comfortable it is. Even though it’s a slim-fit design, it’s made with a stretchier material than most suits so it has a mobility and sense of ease that means you’ll be good to go all night without feeling like you’re too constrained.

This Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit is a perfect suit for any guy that likes to wear their suits a little tighter than most. It looks great and gives you the comfort you desire. And even better is that Macy’s has it on a great discount right now. So pick it up while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit ($459; was $765) at Macy’s

