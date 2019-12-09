Pick Up This Champion Hoodie At Todd Snyder For Green Monday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Another week has started up and that means we are getting closer and closer to the Holidays. Giving the gifts we have been searching for. There is still some time to get gifts but it is getting closer and closer, the margin of error getting slim. One small mistake with shipping and the gift can be too late.

Luckily, there are still sales going on at outlets as reputable as the great Todd Snyder site. Plenty of great clothing options on that site and plenty of them are being discounted since today is Green Monday. And if you want to get someone in your life a great gift that is going to be a new favorite during the upcoming winter season, you can’t go wrong with the Champion Colorblock Popover Hoodie.

On sale or not, the Champion Colorblock Popover Hoodie is a pretty great piece of fashion any dude would love to get as a gift this holiday. It’s a funky looking hoodie with that amazing design. A design that makes the hoodie look like it is a big version of a Champion logo. And the colors that make up Champion’s look is red, blue, and white which is just a great look during the winter. Adds a little color to a drab season.

And since most hoodies are made to keep you warm during the cold, it would be a calamity if this Champion Colorblock Popover Hoodie didn’t do that job well. Well, it does. It does it quite well since it is made with 100 percent top of the line cotton to give it a soft feel and a strong sense of insulation. So going for a run or just doing some errands, this hoodie is functional in any situation.

This Champion Colorblock Popover Hoodie is not going to last forever. The sale is gonna come to an end at some point and it may even run out of stock beforehand. At this price, a hoodie this functional and stylish is going to be a popular item on the Todd Snyder site. So while you can, pick this up now to make for a very Happy Holiday for a loved one in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Champion Colorblock Popover Hoodie ($129; was $178) at Todd Snyder

