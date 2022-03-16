Pick up This Exclusive Style From White’s Boots at Huckberry Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love Huckberry over here at MJ. It’s one of the best outlets in the game because of how great each and every item in the store is. The perfect balance of style and comfort, all made with a high level of durability. This is absolutely the case with the exclusive to Huckberry White’s Boots 350 Cruiser-MV Roughout Boot.

Just take a look at the White’s Boots 350 Cruiser-MV Roughout Boot. It’s a good-looking pair of footwear, right? Of course it is. That sleek and classy-looking boot will be a good addition to any guy’s wardrobe, working like a dream with pretty much any outfit you pair with it.

The White’s Boots 350 Cruiser-MV Roughout Boot gets that great look because of the craft and the materials used to make them. Absolutely luscious leather has been used to craft this boot, giving it an eye-popping level of fashion that any guy could appreciate it. But style isn’t all you get with these exclusive bad boys.

You get a good deal of support on your soles when you start wearing these. There’s also a good deal of arch support with these too. You won’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain when you’re out, as these are very water-resistant. And if you need more support, they can easily handle a new insole to add more comfort to your life.

Picking up the White’s Boots 350 Cruiser-MV Roughout Boot is a good move in our books. You get some new footwear that goes with pretty much any outfit for any event and they feel comfortable all day long. You can’t beat that. And these are exclusive to Huckberry so there’s a good chance you’re the only one at the party wearing these.

Get It: Pick up the White’s Boots 350 Cruiser-MV Roughout Boot ($675) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!