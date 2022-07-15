Pick up This Gorgeous Timex Standard Chronograph at Zappos Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

One of the best ways to give yourself a nice little style boost is to wear a watch. That may sound old-fashioned these days since everyone can keep track of the time with their phone. But a watch like the Timex 41 mm Standard Chronograph Watch can really put the finishing touches on an outfit to make you look like a million bucks.

Zappos gets a lot of our attention because of how great the footwear selection is. But they don’t just carry the footwear of the top brands. They carry all sorts of other goodies, which means you can find this amazing Timex 41 mm Standard Chronograph Watch in stock on the site right now.

One just needs to look at the Timex 41 mm Standard Chronograph Watch to know it’s worthy of a pickup. It’s got a sleek, old-school look to it. It’s got the feel of an old-school world traveler, like Indiana Jones or something. That leather strap design and the big watch face just work. Any outfit you got will look good with this paired with it.

It also doesn’t hurt that this watch is pretty well crafted, keeping really good time. It’s not gonna give you problems keeping accurate time, nor is it gonna give you much to worry about in regards to its durability. This is even water resistant up to 50 meters. That’s a watch you can rely on in our eyes.

So if you are looking to make a new addition to your watch collection, the Timex 41 mm Standard Chronograph Watch is one you can’t go wrong with. It’s got a sleek, simple yet very stylish design and it works very well as a watch. Head on over to Zappos now to pick this gorgeous item up right now.

Get It: Pick up the Timex 41 mm Standard Chronograph Watch ($119) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2022

The 14 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)