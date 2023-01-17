Pick up This Jacket From The Last of Us at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are like us, you watched the new HBO series The Last of Us on Sunday, the 15th. And if you are like us, then you really fell in love with it. The show is quite the feat in just one episode. For those of you that fell for it just like us and want to incorporate some of the aesthetic into your life, then you should check out the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from Huckberry.

The show may be very upsetting and dour, but there is something appealing about the way people dress in it. Joel (Pedro Pascal) in particular has a very rugged yet appealing look. Which is why it is so amazing that the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket was picked to be part of his wardrobe. Because we had this in our closet before the show was even done filming.

One look at the jacket and you can see why we would love it. It’s got quite the down-and-dirty outdoorsy man look to it. That cotton shell with the polyester lining gives it the kind of earthy look that is quite fitting for the winter season. You can throw this on with any outfit you got and it’ll be a good addition to the ensemble.

Another benefit to this coat is that it has a comfort to it that is hard to beat. Layer up with this bad boy and you’ll have plenty of insulation from the cold, thanks to the wax on both sides of this coat. That wax also helps to make it weather resistant. A wax layer that can be redone over time to keep it that way for ages. With the striped blanket lining adding comfort, you will be glad you have this on all day long.

We’ve had the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from Huckberry in our collection for a while now and you guys can too. Bring a little bit of that prestige HBO flair to your life with a coat that just won’t quit all winter long. You won’t regret it one bit.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ($298) at Huckberry

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022