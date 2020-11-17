Pick Up This Mongolian Cashmere Crew At 54% Off For The Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the cold weather finally here and staying for a long time, you need some good warm clothing. Warmth is key but you also want comfort as well. Something that feels nice on the skin. It wouldn’t hurt if it looks good too. Luckily the Mongolian Cashmere Crew from Quince is here just in the nick of time.

Cashmere is one of the most comfortable materials out there. It is just so soft to the touch and makes you feel like you’re in heaven when you’re wearing it. Perfect for the next handful of months. Usually, it can be pretty costly though. But Quince is here to deliver the Mongolian Cashmere Crew at a brilliant price.

Right now, you can head on over to Quince to pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crew for a big discount. 54% off to be exact, bringing it down to a price that is hard to beat. There are cheap, unappealing long sleeves at this sales price. It makes it a whole lot easier to pick one up. Trust us on that. We speak from experience.

We managed to get our hands on a Mongolian Cashmere Crew. Believe us when we say that this is a truly spectacular piece of fashion. Smooth and soft to the touch, it is a versatile piece of fashion. Wear it to work or wear it out with the guys. You’ll look and feel great in the cold weather with this on.

Either for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, the Mongolian Cashmere Crew is too good to pass up at this price. Comfort is sky high, it looks amazing, and will help keep the cold at bay. So pick one up now while this price is still available.

Get It: Pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crew ($60; was $130) at Quince

