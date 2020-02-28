Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is on the way—and that means right now is an excellent time to stock up on great winter gear and apparel at Backcountry. Backcountry has thousands of items of gear and apparel on sale as they blow out cold-weather stock to make room for 2020 gear. In addition to saving up to 60 percent of hiking, camping, and fitness gear, there are great deals to be found on winter clothes for men, women, and kids, too.

Take, if you will, this Smartwool puffer coat on sale. The Smartloft 150 Hooded Jacket is one of Smartwool’s most popular items. And right now it can be yours at Backcountry for an astonishing 44 percent off. Regularly $250, get it today for just $140.

The Smartloft 150 comes in three awesome colors: brick red, royal blue, and pure black. Sizes are currently available for all three shades up and down the board: from Small to XXL. But with a deal like this during the Full Send February Sale, this supply won’t last. Pick up your favorite puffer coat on sale today, and you’ll be ready for next winter. And the one after that. And the one after.

A Surprisingly Sweet Puffer Coat On Sale

Slim enough to wear under a ski shell, this thin, lightweight puffer is a fantastic insulating layer when you’re on the slopes. It’s also ideal for trekking around town. Smartloft insulation blends warm wool with soft polyester to provide moisture-managing breathability and compact packability. And the warmth is unbeatable.

The weather-resistant nylon shell shrugs off moisture and wind, and the recycled Merino wool lining wicks moisture off your body, enhancing thermal regulation and moisture management while combatting odor-resistance. Simply put, this puffer coat on sale provides a comfort layer not found in other mid-layers and insulators.

The hood is adjustable, so you can cinch it up when the wind howls at the summit or casually toss it over if the flurries begin to fall. No matter where you rock it, the Smartloft 150 is fantastic for travel because the extra durable shoulder patches are designed to be backpack-friendly. Plus, it’s light and packable, so when the sun comes out and it’s time to stuff it away, you’ll never even know it’s in your pack.

But when you need it, you’ll be glad the Smartloft 150 is there. And you’ll be super-thankful you pick up this puffer coat on sale when you had the chance.

The Smartwool Smartloft 150 Hooded Jacket is on sale now during the Full Send February Sale at Backcountry. Head on over today to take advantage of this undeniable deal.

Get It: Save 44% on the Smartwool Smartloft 150 Hooded Jacket ($140; was $250) at Backcountry

