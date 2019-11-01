Pick Up This Tommy Hilfiger Puffer at 60% Off—Flash Deal

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Right now you can get your hands on this Tommy Hilfiger puffer coat, in one of 14 colors and patterns, for a ridiculous 60 percent off. Regularly priced at $225, today only during this puffer coat sale it can be yours for just $90! But hurry—this flash deal ends tomorrow 11/2.

This is the ideal winter top layer. No matter if you’re headed to work, trudging to another class, or just going home for the holidays, you need a warm coat. And a puffer surely fits the bill. At 60 percent off, this puffer coat sale might be the steal of the season.

We’re blown away by all the colors and patterns available in this Tommy Hilfiger puffer coat sale, from solids and two- and three-tones, to camo, plaids, and even a thick buffalo check version. There’s a style that’s right for everyone, whether you want to blend into the background or stand out from the crowd. And there’s a size for everyone; most styles are available from XS to 3XL.

It’s wind and water-resistant, with an attached hood lined with cozy micro-fleece for a soft touch. The front zip closure seals out the elements, while the attached drawstring hood keeps your head out of the rain. Made just for Macy’s, it’s fully, completely machine washable. So if it gets soiled, just toss it into the laundry. Done!

Go ahead and buy a new puffer coat for yourself. But while you’re at it, don’t forget that the holidays are coming up fast. Why not stock up on presents? At this puffer coat flash sale, you can afford to.

Get It: Save 60% on this Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Coat ($90; was $225) at Macy’s

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!