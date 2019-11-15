Pick Up This Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket For 64% Off At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When you go shopping for new clothing, looking for that Tommy Hilfiger flag is a good bet. The brand is well known for a reason. Anything made under the Tommy Hilfiger name is going to be crafted with the utmost care and look like some of the best products on the market. It’s just what Hilfiger does.

Finding a Tommy Hilfiger item on sale is a great sign. There’s no reason something functional has to look unappealing. Go out in style.

Luckily, there’s a great item that does both things on sale at Macy’s right now and that is the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket. Normally a jacket this functional coming from a brand like Tommy Hilfiger is going to cost a little bit of money. But Macy’s is always great with pricing, so this jacket usually isn’t too expensive. So the fact that it is 64 percent off the normal price is something that you absolutely cannot pass up.

It’s no surprise to see that this Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket is a good looking piece of style. It’s like wearing a giant jacket version of the logo, which is a very patriotic look and who doesn’t want to show off their American pride? It’s also pretty perfect too since those colors are very fitting for the winter season.

The reason why the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket looks so good is also why it is great for the winter. The polyester material that is used to make this is high quality. And the colors really pop. But it also is great against fighting the cold. And that it is puffed up with stuffing to further fight off the inclement weather is just an added bonus.

Being able to save 64 percent on anything is a great deal. But to do so with an item as stylish and functional as the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket is too good a deal to pass up. And it won’t last much longer. It’ll be gone by November 17th. And it is sure to run out of many sizes beforehand. So whether this is a gift for you or a loved one this holiday season, pick it up now to make the cold season a little more tolerable.

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket ($80; was $225) at Macy's

