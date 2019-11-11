Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





To paraphrase a wise man, cash rules. Everything in life is channeled through the lens of economics. You don’t want to overshoot your budget by buying something new that is too expensive.

This is why autumn and holiday sales are so enticing. The prices are so great. But it can be a little too great, so you gotta make sure you don’t go too hard and overspend.

It can be easy to overspend when you see the prices over at Macy’s right now. The Friends and Family Sale is still active. So is coupon code FRIEND, which will take plenty of items down an additional 30 percent. Which means that the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit is dropped down 58 percent from the original price. Who can say no to that?

When you see the name Tommy Hilfiger, you can assume you are going to get something really high quality. That is absolutely true with the Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit. One of the key elements of buying a suit is how well it looks, and this suit really passes that test with flying colors.

There are plenty of options for suit colors, but there are some basic choices that everyone should have. Blue is one of those. This Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit is stunning. It just pleases the eye.

Not only does the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit look great, but it feels great. Some suits can be so uncomfortable to wear, but that is not the case here. It’s made with a little bit of a stretch to it, to make the everyday commute a lot easier.

Every dude needs a suit. No matter the time of year, there are going to be moments in life where a suit is needed even if you don’t wear one to work. To save this much money on the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit is too good to pass up. But be sure that you don’t get too caught up in the sale.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit ($321 with coupon code FRIEND; was $765) at Macy’s

