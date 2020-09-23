Pick Up Waterproof Knit Sneakers That Look Like 90’s Kicks From Vessi

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the new season upon us, it is time to pick up some new looks. You can pick up some new shoes that will go quite well with any Fall outfit you throw at it. Something that will add comfort and protection and style to your look. Something like the Weekend Sneakers from Vessi.

The Weekend Sneakers are a truly amazing pair of footwear. You will feel nothing but comfort when you put these on. That is thanks to the fabric they are made with, which is the Dyma-Tex knit that has been patented by Vessi. It offers a ton of benefits to these shoes. The main of which is the waterproof design.

Plenty of shoes out there claim to be waterproof, but they really just have a coating that is supposed to keep water out. With the Weekend Sneakers, you will actually keep water out because of this knit design. No soggy feet when you get caught out in a Fall shower.

Just because the Weekend Sneakers are waterproof, that doesn’t mean they can’t breathe. Quite the contrary, as the Dyma-Tex knit is very breathable. So you won’t have to deal with sweaty feet when you go out in these shoes.

Another benefit of this knit design is that you can clean the Weekend Sneakers pretty easily. They’re machine washable so you can go out and do whatever you please without worrying about scuffing them beyond recognition.

You’ll be glad the Weekend Sneakers are machine washable because you’ll want to wear them all the time. Whether you are going out with friends or heading to work, these throwback looking sneakers will fit in well no matter the situation.

Comfort doesn’t just come from the knit with the Weekend Sneakers. You will feel comfort at the highest levels thanks to the molded insoles these are made with. Support all day long with these insoles that mold to the shape of your feet. In tandem with that breathable knit, you will have a new favorite shoe.

There’s no need to spend a lot of time looking for shoes that catch your eye. Just head on over to Vessi right now and pick up the Weekend Sneakers. Comfort and style in one amazing little throwback package. How can you say no to that?

Get It: Pick up the Weekend Sneakers ($155) at Vessi

