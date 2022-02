Bowline Short 5″ Stretch Ripstop GET IT!

Wanna work out in shorts? Short season is coming soon and you can do all your workouts with these shorts on and have no worries at all about them being unable to handle the rigors of said workouts.

Get It: Pick up the Bowline Short 5″ Stretch Ripstop ($78) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!