Planning To Be Active This Summer? Grab An Amazing Waterproof Watch

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer right around the corner, we’re all looking for some good new styles to look our best. And we want them all to be summer-appropriate. You may not think about it, but you’ll want to grab yourself a nice Waterproof Watch so you can enjoy an active summer with no worries. That’s where Vaer comes in.

Vaer is an amazing outlet for anyone looking to buy new watches. Especially with the summer incoming. Because Vaer makes waterproof watches that will stun the minds of everyone in sight. Just one look at these bad boys is enough to get you cracking open that waller. Especially one as appealing as this D5 Pacific White USA Diver Waterproof Watch.

This all silver design is something that will pop with any outfit you pair it with this summer. With that sleek silver design and the black face of the watch itself, the D5 Pacific White USA Diver Waterproof Watch is something to behold. Be it at the office or hanging down at the beach, you will look like a million bucks wherever you go. Nor will you have to worry about running into the ocean or a pool. This watch can handle what you throw at it.

So if you’re looking to get yourself an amazing new watch to pair with your summer outfits this active summer, then the D5 Pacific White USA Diver Waterproof Watch from Vaer is the watch for you. With the patented Vaer design that’ll keep your watch working underwater and stylish in any environment, you deserve to spoil yourself rotten right now.

Get It: Pick up the D5 Pacific White USA Diver Waterproof Watch ($549) at Vaer

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Body Composition Monitors For Men: Get Accurate Measurements and Increase Weight Loss

Check out The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!