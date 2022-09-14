Practice Mind and Body Balance With the Train Collection From lululemon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you workout, you need more than some equipment to get your body ready. You need the drive to do so. It’s not easy to go to the gym and get your blood pumping. Without the desire to really put your all into the whole process, it’s a lot of movement for nothing. You need to get your mind and body into an equilibrium.

You’re also going to need some good workout clothing when you head on out to the gym. You can wear some old clothes that you don’t mind getting beat up. But why not throw on some clothes that have the mobility/durability you need for a workout that also look pretty damn good too? Looking your best is a great way to feel better. And there’s no better place to get your body and mind working on the same level than lululemon.

lululemon is one of our favorite places to shop for new workout clothing. It’s not just because the clothing in the store feels amazing and is made to make your workouts easier. But it’s because these items look amazing. These are clothes you can wear out when you’re running errands or just hanging out as well as at the gym. That’s the kind of balance you can’t ignore.

Things are getting even better with the selection over there with the new Train Collection From lululemon. This is a collection that is all about delivering the kinds of clothes that you can wear wherever you want. Clothes that look good, which make you look good which in turn makes you feel better about yourself. Be it workout clothes or casual attire, this collection is a knockout.

A good way to tell that the Train Collection From lululemon is a knockout is that Jordan Clarkson is all about them. Jordan Clarkson is an NBA superstar who was the first Filipino American to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award (2021). Being a basketball player at that level with that kind of success means he knows how to practice mind and body balance.

With Jordan Clarkson knowing how to balance himself and putting his name behind the Train Collection From lululemon, you can be sure these are clothes for you. Clothes like the Pace Breaker Shorts and the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie for workouts, or City Excursion Jacket and The Fundamental T for casual nights out. Those are just a small selection of what is in store for you with this new lineup.

This Train Collection From lululemon has just launched and that means the getting is still good. You can head on over to lululemon right now to pick up some of these amazing items to add to your collection. Because when you are wearing some of the fantastic items from lululemon, you will look and feel like a million bucks. So don’t dawdle. Pick up some gear for your closet while the getting is still good.

