Pre-Order the Armitron Skeleton 42 to Get it in Time For the Holidays

Before we know it, the holiday season will be upon us. Just look at how quickly September has come upon us. There’s nothing wrong with getting some holiday shopping done right now. And you can get a jump on things for the watch lover in your life with this Armitron Skeleton 42.

The Armitron Skeleton 42 is quite the watch. One just has to look at it to realize that. But we did more than just look at it. We’ve got our hands on it and we can say for sure that this watch is going to make a perfect match with any outfit you guys pair it with. Anyone who gets this come the holidays will be thrilled.

There’s a reason why the Armitron Skeleton 42 is a best seller. Look at that stainless steel frame and band. It has a sleek look to it that catches the eye. That transparent face that shows you the gears rolling is a really strong aesthetic choice. And it is water-resistant up to 330 feet. It looks great and it is strong.

You can’t argue with a watch with that kind of balance. Even better is how easy it is to set up. You just pull the pin and roll the dial to the time it currently is, and voila. The watch is going to keep some excellent time and it will last quite a while doing so. A pretty fantastic watch for the holiday season.

Right now, you can pre-order the Armitron Skeleton 42 and get it in time for the holiday season. It should ship by November 15th, plenty of time. So if you want to get something out of the way early, get someone in your life this incredibly affordable watch right now.

Get It: Pick up the Armitron Skeleton 42 ($165) at Armitron

