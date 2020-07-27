Pre-Order These Amazing New Sneakers From Cariuma Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cariuma is one of the best spots to pick up new sneakers. They are comfortable as all get out and are made in an environmentally friendly way. So when you see that a new pair is up for pre-order, you need to pick them up now. Especially when they’re as good looking and comfortable as the Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers.

By teaming up with Pantone again, Cariuam is bringing the world another fantastic pair of shoes. After the first collaboration, the Color Of The Year Collection was such a smash, the partnership is back with a collection of Fall colored styles that will go with any summer of fall outfit you pair them with.

The colors of these shoes are fantastic. You can’t go wrong with any of them, but the Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers might be the best go-to pair. A good first purchase because that black coloring is classic. There’s never gonna be a moment where they don’t look right on you.

As is usual with Cariuma shoes, the Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers are made with the environment in mind. Ethical factories make them from premium natural materials and then ship them out in a carbon-neutral way in a recycled material box. You’re doing yourself and the world a load of good with these.

Another element that is consistent with Cariuma is that the Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers are wildly comfortable. Those raw natural rubber making up the soles will leave your feet feeling like they’re on clouds all day long. And the organic cotton canvas breathes so you don’t have to worry about sweating in the heat.

Right now, the Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers and the others are up for pre-order. The link just went live today. They should be in stock on August 10th. So in no time, you will get an amazing pair of sneakers that will make the rest of the summer and the entirety of the fall work wonders for your style and comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers ($89) at Cariuma

