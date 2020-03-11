Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good watch is something that can really tie an outfit together. But one of the issues that come with watches is that they can be too expensive. Not only that, but you want to bring attention to yourself. And you won’t want to attract the wrong kind of attention.

Not only can an expensive watch bring about the wrong attention, but they’re usually not very durable. You wouldn’t want to wear them out in the world other than your office. Which is a drag, because why spend so much on something you can’t really wear all the time? It’s better than having to spend money replacing something that’s been broken, but still.

That’s why Sangin Instruments is here. This is a brand that got its start on the battlefields. Men who went out into the roughest terrain know what it was they want from a watch. Not just durability, but something aesthetically pleasing without being too ostentatious.

So the good folk over at Sangin went to work. There are a few watches in the Sangin store at this point that show off how successful it has been at reaching those goals. Those goals to be pleasing to the eye without having to worry about breaking them out in the real world.

Sangin isn’t done making amazing watches. If anything, the fun has only just begun. Coming this summer, you can pick up a brand new watch that is sure to set your eyes ablaze.

All the watches in Sangin sell out really fast. If you look now, you’ll see these watches are already sold out. This new model is sure to go pretty quickly too. So if you want to pick up a new watch, check out the new watch below and pre-order it now while you can.

