Navigator Compass Strap GET IT!

The Professional is a gorgeous watch and that strap it comes with is a looker, too. But why settle for one choice? Why not go for some variety in any way you can? Spice things up. Get some new straps to compliment the watch and your look. A strap like the Navigator Compass Strap.

This is a strap made for a more rigorous day. A day that can put some strain on a leather strap. But this one will handle anything. And it has a compass attached to it so you can go out for a hike without that worry of getting lost. This is a strap made for the active man and it will greatly complement this amazing new watch.

Get It: Pick up the Navigator Compass Strap ($65) at Sangin.

See all the standout timepieces at Sangin Instruments is here.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!