The Professional GET IT!

This watch was one that just wouldn’t die, which is pretty fitting for a Sangin watch. The Professional was initially a prototype for the Kinetic II model that Sangin but the Kinetic II shifted into what it has become today. But people who saw this prototype really fell for it. So after going coming back to it, the team at Sangin put the finishing touches on it and made a watch that they could be proud of. A watch that any guy would love to have on their wrist.

You can choose the color of the face, from Sea Blue to Black. This watch is highly accurate and as per usual with Sangin, it is highly durable and water-resistant up to 300m. You can be sure this watch will stand up to the rigor of every day living, no matter what your life is like. With a sleek black leather/rubber/nylon strap, this watch will do wonders for any outfit you decide to wear with it.

Get It: Pre-order The Professional at Sangin today!

