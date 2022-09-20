Prep for the Cold Weather Ahead and Pick up This UA Storm Down Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Listen folks. Fall is here. The summer was fun while it lasted but the cold weather months are finally upon us. Which means we need to put away those shorts and cut-off shirts for something a little more insulated. And when the winter finally rolls around, you’re gonna be happy you bought this UA Storm Armour Down 2.0 Jacket early.

Winter may be a few months away, but there’s nothing wrong with getting yourself prepared now. Especially with a coat like this UA Storm Armour Down 2.0 Jacket. Under Armour knows how to make clothing for the man on the go that is incredibly durable and this coat is no exception to that rule. High quality yet again from Under Armour.

As the name implies, this coat is insulated with duck down. That gives you quite the protection from the cold. The heat will stay in and the cold will stay out. That’s also due to the nylon used to make the coat that holds that down filling in. You’ll be surprised how effective this is while staying so lightweight, making it easy for you to go out of the house.

Another benefit of the UA Storm Armour Down 2.0 Jacket is that it is water-resistant. When the cold rains are coming or the snow is falling, the protection of this coat is a must. Thanks to the Storm Tech that this is made with, you will be warm and dry wherever you go this coming winter. You can’t beat that.

Picking up this slick-looking piece of winter-approved outerwear is the smart move for any guy out there. So head on over to Under Armour right now so you can get this UA Storm Armour Down 2.0 Jacket while the getting is still good. Never wrong to prepare in advance.

Get It: Pick up the UA Storm Armour Down 2.0 Jacket ($150) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

