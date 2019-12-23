ColdGear Base 2.0 Crew GET IT!

Sometimes, it’ll be too cold out to really handle. You’ll need to layer up. But getting layered up without hindering your mobility can be difficult. But with this ColdGear long sleeve, designed to keep you warm and mobile, is something you should absolutely have in your possession. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a nice looking shirt too.

Get It: Pick up the ColdGear Base 2.0 Crew ($60) at Under Armour

