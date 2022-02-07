Prep For The Warm Weather With Some Clothes From Urban Outfitters

Standard Cloth Liam Crinkle Shirt GET IT!

When the heat is on, you want as little material as possible to keep you from getting overheated. And you won’t have to worry about that with this lightweight button-up that makes a perfect addition to your warm-weather attire. Even more so for trips to the tropical lands that are oh so appealing in the middle of the winter doldrums.

Get It: Pick up the Standard Cloth Liam Crinkle Shirt ($39) at Urban Outfitters

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!