Prep For The Winter With This Puffer Jacket On Sale At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There is nothing wrong with preparing for the winter as early as you can. A bad winter can be horrible if you aren’t ready for it. Getting the right clothing to make this season a little more bearable should be top of everybody’s list of priorities now.

You could do much worse than to look at Macy’s for a good winter jacket. The selection over there is always great, with some amazing deals always going down. And right now, that is absolutely the case as the Michael Kors Down Packable Puffer Jacket is on sale at a truly stunning price.

To get the Michael Kors Down Packable Puffer Jacket for less than $90 when it typically goes for more than $220 is a sale everybody can get behind. Being a Michael Kors means it’s top of the line. There is no worry about this thing being made with no effort.

Throwing this bad boy on in the winter months is going to be the pinnacle of comfort. Being lined with polyester and down is going to make it so the cold doesn’t hit you hard. The shell is made with polyester too, so the cold is getting held back on the front lines. It’s got a hood to keep the wind off your face and keep the snow out of the way. The Michael Kors Down Packable Puffer Jacket is made to be a perfect mix of functionality and aesthetics.

Usually, when a winter coat is purchased, the look of the thing is not a top priority for folks. But the Michael Kors Down Packable Puffer Jacket shows that it can look good while doing good work against the cold. It’s a stylish jacket. There’s plenty of color options too, so there is a style for every guy.

Don’t wait too long to prep for the winter. Because there is a good chance that the Michael Kors Down Packable Puffer Jacket isn’t going to be this cheap again. Good luck finding another jacket this well crafted at such a good price. Grab it now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Michael Kors Down Packable Puffer Jacket ($80; was $225) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!