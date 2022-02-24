Prep For Your Trip With a Pair of These Cubavera Swim Shorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Soon enough we will be out of the brutal winter winds and relaxing under the warm spring sun. Then the summer will be here and we can enjoy pools and beaches yet again. Not to mention you can skip these winter days by going on a trip to somewhere warm. Either way, you’re gonna want the Cubavera Sail Away-Print Swim Shorts in your life.

There’s nothing like hanging out in the water on a hot day. And on those days, you’re gonna want the Cubavera Sail Away-Print Swim Shorts in your life. Not just for the cool design these are made with that’ll give you a fun summer fun look. But it’s because of the comfort they provide in the water.

When you put these Cubavera Sail Away-Print Swim Shorts on and dive into the water, you’ll feel right at home. The polyester/elastane materials used here make them feel perfect, the elastic waistband making it so they won’t slip off during your swim time.

Even better is that these are incredibly durable. You need them to be since swimming in any body of water is gonna put a pair of swim trunks through their paces and these are gonna hold up under immense pressure. That’s great so you won’t have to worry about buying new ones anytime soon.

Unsurprisingly, these Cubavera Sail Away-Print Swim Shorts can be found over at Macy’s. Macy’s carries some of the best clothing around and these are no exception to that rule. So pick up a pair now just in time for the warm weather to finally wash over us.

Get It: Pick up the Cubavera Sail Away-Print Swim Shorts ($65) at Macy’s

