Camp Collar Shirt GET IT!

We managed to get a hold of this shirt and it truly is something special. This corduroy design really pops, catching the attention of everyone in view. Not to mention it feels like a dream when you’re wearing it. We can’t praise this shirt enough.

Get It: Pick up the Camp Collar Shirt ($220) at Freeman’s Sporting Club

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!