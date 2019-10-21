Style

Prep Your Winter Outfit With Canada Goose Items Over At Backcountry

Canada Goose Aviator Hat
7
Backcountry 1 / 7

Canada Goose Aviator Hat

GET IT!

Any good winter outfit isn’t complete without a winter hat. Rock something with a little more style. Something like this aviator hat. It’s a cool-looking hat that will also protect the head from the cold with much more ease than a beanie. You really can’t go wrong with this.

Get It: Pick up the Canada Goose Aviator Hat ($325) at Backcountry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style