Canada Goose Freestyle Crew Vest GET IT!

A good vest can be helpful in the winter for when you head inside but it’s still kind of cold. It can help keep the warmth in without being overbearing. Get the best midrange insulation with this vest from Canada Goose.

Get It: Pick up the Canada Goose Freestyle Crew Vest ($495) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!