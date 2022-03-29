Prepare For Beach Season With a New Pair of Rip Curl Boardshorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Once the weather starts getting warmer, we can finally get out of the house and go to the beach. Get out and enjoy the sun and the warm sand and the cool water. It’s a reward for getting through another long fall and winter run-through. And when that trip is planned, you’ll want to have the Rip Curl Mirage Mason Backyards 19″ Boardshorts in tow.

You need a good pair of swim trunks for your trips to the beach. It would be quite uncomfortable hanging out on the sand and running into the ocean in a pair of jeans or chinos or whatnot. You need something like that are able to handle the rigors of the beach with enough comfort and mobility to let you move freely.

All of that is yours when you pick up the Rip Curl Mirage Mason Backyards 19″ Boardshorts because of how well they are made. Using an 86/14 blend of polyester and elastane, you can move about freely without worrying about these getting ruined during swim time. The durability and mobility here are quite high.

Not to mention that you’ll look right at home on the beach in these Rip Curl Mirage Mason Backyards 19″ Boardshorts. Not just because they are the kind of clothing you need. But because they have a great beach-appropriate design that gets you fully into the whole beach trip with the right look.

For any guy that likes to spend time at the beach and/or in the pool when the temperature is just right, they should have these Rip Curl Mirage Mason Backyards 19″ Boardshorts with them. Comfortable and durable enough to let you enjoy your time out there, these are ideal. All you gotta do is pick up a pair right now.

