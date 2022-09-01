Prepare for the Cold Weather Ahead and Pick up This Sheepskin Bomber Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

September is here folks. We got a little bit of summer left but the Fall is right around the corner. The temps will start to drop and the chill will rise. That means when we leave the house, we’re gonna need to bundle up. And the Special Edition Burnt Cognac Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket from Overland is perfect for any man to bundle up in.

For one, the Special Edition Burnt Cognac Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket is a great jacket for any man to pick up because it looks amazing. That classic look paired with the high quality of leather that Overland uses for their coats and the shearling lining makes this a slick-looking piece of fashion that’ll make any autumnal aesthetic even more alluring.

The other thing that makes the Special Edition Burnt Cognac Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket so appealing for the colder months ahead is how warm and insulated it is. You throw this on in the Fall and you’ll stay nice and warm. When the winter hits, throw this on over a nicely layered outfit and it’ll get the job done just as well.

We’ve tried out Overland products before and we’ve been thrilled with each and every one of them. The high level of care and craft makes each item the perfect balance of form and function. You will look like a million bucks and feel even better. This coat is no exception to that rule.

So if you’re looking to start the fall off just right with a new coat to stay warm in, look no further than the Special Edition Burnt Cognac Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket from Overland. It’s an amazing-looking coat that will keep you cozy all season long. Pick one up now while the getting is good. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Special Edition Burnt Cognac Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket ($895) at Overland

