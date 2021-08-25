Prepare For The Fall Breeze With This Crewneck Sweatshirt From Madewell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

August is pretty much over guys. Which means before we know it, the Fall is going to be here. And we need to make sure we have the right attire ready when the temperatures drop. You can bring out the old stuff from storage. But why not get something new like this Crewneck Sweatshirt from Madewell?

Madewell is always a good resource for new clothing, no matter the season. But with the new season coming upon us pretty fast, you should take a look at the Fall options like this Crewneck Sweatshirt. It’s going to make those breezy nights a lot more comfortable when you’re out with friends.

This Crewneck Sweatshirt is a tri-blend shirt, made from Polyester/Cotton/Rayon. This blend helps keep it nice and lightweight but pretty well insulated, so those breezy Fall nights don’t end up cramping your style. Maybe not ideal for a Winter Blizzard, but it’ll keep you warm when you need it.

Not to mention that it’s a pretty good-looking piece of fashion too. It’s an old-school look, but one that is timeless. And it’s timeless for a reason. Simplicity is sometimes the key to a good outfit, and this is one of the most simple yet sleek-looking sweaters you can find. Easy to pair with any outfit you got.

Even better than the look and feel of the Crewneck Sweatshirt is that it is on sale. So you can pick up one (or more) of these bad boys for a great low price. Stock up on some comfortable Fall attire now so you are ready when the summer wind dies down and brings in the Fall breeze.

Get It: Pick up the Crewneck Sweatshirt ($70; was $98) at Madewell

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!