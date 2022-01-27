Prepare For The Next Snowstorm by Getting This Michael Kors Parka

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the winter still in full swing and being that way for the next few months, there’s a good chance we’ll have to deal with some wicked snow days. And if you don’t want to deal with the snow days in the utmost misery, you would be wise in picking up the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka from Macy’s.

Macy’s is always gonna be a smart place to shop for all the goodies you need. Fashion in particular since the stock in that category runs deep. This is why you can find such an amazing item like the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka available at such a low price.

Once you throw on the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka, you will feel the warmth almost immediately. This heavyweight coat is made to withstand the elements. Insulated well enough to handle the low temps and made with the kind of materials that’ll keep the moisture at bay.

There are other design elements that make this really impressive. It’s got a faux trim hood to help the head stay warm. The coat is closed up with buttons and a zipper, to better keep the coat insulated. And it has adjustable cuffs to help keep the wind from creeping up your arms.

When the winter winds are particularly brutal out there, you will want to have the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka in your life. It’ll keep you warm all day long in temperatures up to 20 degrees with ease. Pick one up from Macy’s right now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka ($188; was $225) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!