JSU Showed Up to the Orange Blossom Classic in Style Thanks to a Team-Up Between Men’s Wearhouse, Deion Sanders, and Michael Strahan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Michael Strahan, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Men’s Wearhouse teamed up to produce custom suits for the Jackson State University football team ahead of the Orange Bowl Classic this past weekend. The team arrived in custom Michael Strahan navy suits complete with JSU lining, while the coaches, including Deion, arrived in custom red jackets with an embroidered JSU logo.

The collaboration came together through the relationship history between all parties involved. When Coach Prime was exploring coaching opportunities, he gravitated towards a position at an HBCU to make a difference and help level the playing field in college athletics and the game of football. Since he landed the head coaching job at Jackson State University, he had been working tirelessly to equip students with resources for football and beyond. One prime example was providing suits to help the players look and feel their best. (Coach Prime believes, “When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you play good.”) That’s when he called Michael Strahan, an HBCU alumni himself, who together with Men’s Wearhouse, offered to provide Custom Michael Strahan suits to the team. Through Michael Strahan’s partnership with Men’s Wearhouse, they were able to provide custom suits designed in collaboration with Coach Prime himself.

In July, there was a pop-up fitting held on campus for the team and coaches, in which Men’s Wearhouse brought the fabrics and tailors, while Deion chose the color, fit, and cut. Production of the approximately 110 player’s suits and 30 coach jackets was made possible as Tailored Brands, parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, has its own factory in New Bedford, MA, here in the United States.

Men’s Wearhouse and Michael Strahan stand behind Jackson State, an HBCU, and their ongoing commitment to equality and advancement for its students and staff. The expertise of Men’s Wearhouse tailors and production team along with Michael’s Collection line and Deion’s styling and coaching expertise provided these young men with a tailored look that they will be able to wear for years to come. Michael and Men’s Wearhouse have a strong and growing partnership that currently includes exclusive styles in tailored, denim and athleisure apparel and will extend into the fall and winter with new clothing launches.

Get It: Check out the new Michael Strahan collection over at Men’s Wearhouse today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!