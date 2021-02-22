Prepare For The Warm Weather By Getting These Swim Trunks On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to get ready for the Spring and the Summer. Soon enough, the weather is going to get warm again. And when it does, you’ll want to enjoy the changing of the seasons by hanging out in the pool. So get ready for the pool weather with these Quiksilver Highline Slab Swim Trunks on.

Right off the bat, you will find yourself mightily impressed with the look of the Quiksilver Highline Slab Swim Trunks. They are very appealing to the eye. It’s a classic-looking pair of trunks with an alluring color scheme. Perfectly tailored to fit for any warm-weather adventure you decide to go on.

But the real impressive part of the Quiksilver Highline Slab Swim Trunks is the comfort they provide. Thanks to these trunks being made with a 90/10 blend of recycled polyester and elastane, these trunks will fit like a dream. Your mobility will be as free as possible while the trunks stay firmly in place on your body.

As we said above, these Quiksilver Highline Slab Swim Trunks are made with recycled polyester. This means that these are being made in a more ecologically beneficial way. Landfills won’t be as filled up and pollution will decrease the more that these are purchased. Helping yourself out and helping the world out. A really strong 2 birds 1 stone scenario.

When pool weather is upon us again, you’re going to want the Quiksilver Highline Slab Swim Trunks in your life. That way you can take a dip with one of the most stylish and comfortable pair of swimwear in tow. Pick up a pair now while they’re on sale at Zappos right now.

Get It: Pick up the Quiksilver Highline Slab Swim Trunks ($43; was $55) at Zappos

