Prime Day Flash Deal: Cooling Mattress Pad Is 57% Off For 6 Hours Only!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With Prime Day here, the world is awash in amazing deals. Every category on Amazon has seen so many items discounted in a big way. But even still, Amazon is dropping some amazing Flash Sales within this event. Big discounts like the one you can find on the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad.

For the next 6 hours, you can pick up the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad for a massive discount. A discount of 60% off. That makes it so much easier to add this amazing item to your bedroom. Which you will want to do thanks to how amazingly comfortable this item is. It’ll make getting to sleep so much easier.

Even though the Fall is here and with it is a lower temperature, it can still get too warm in the bedroom at night. No one wants to be warm when they try to get to bed. You’ll toss and turn all night. That’s no good. But thanks to the high level of craftsmanship with the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad, heat is no longer a problem.

With the materials used to make the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad, you’ll feel comfortable almost immediately. That amazing combed cotton surface and the down alternative microfiber filling gives it a plush and cloud-like feel. You’ll feel like you are on a cloud with this in your bed.

Once you are trying to get to bed is when the added benefits of the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad kick it. That cotton and microfiber filling feels cool to the touch. And it breathes so well that the heat won’t get trapped in with you. So all you will feel at night is nothing but a refreshing chill.

This deal isn’t gonna be around all day. Quite literally, this deal is going to end at 10:45 pm EST. So if you want to make the sleeping situation a much more comfortable experience, take advantage of this amazing Amazon Prime Day Flash Sale now and get the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad. It’s sure to go quick.

Get It: Pick up the oaskys King Cooling Mattress Pad ($39; was $90) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!