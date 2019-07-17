Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Iconic tennis brand Prince has teamed up with Miami-based hospitality powerhouse David Grutman for a new lifestyle collection that’s just right for summer. Combining responsive performance athleisure wear with stylish Art Deco-inspired colors that pop, it’s available now at Prince.

The Prince x David Grutman Collection nods to both the culture of tennis and the fun-loving, active lifestyle that has made Miami one of the hottest fashion destinations of the last few years. Grutman, founder of famous Miami hotspots such as LIV at the Fontainebleu Miami Beach, Story, and Bar Bevy], is the new Creative Director of the renowned tennis company.

Grutman has been called one of “The 50 Most Influential People in EDM” by Rolling Stone. This new collection showcases the electrifying South Beach spirit of the nightlife impresario. The collection blends classic athleisure silhouettes with the vibrant color palette of Miami—a vintage look that never goes out of style.

But don’t let the stylish flair detract you from the fact that this is serious performance apparel. It moves with you, works hard when you do, and to take your game to the next hot level.

The 20-piece lifestyle capsule consists of polo shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, shorts, and tees as well as accessories like caps and sweatbands. Also available as part of the collection is the famed nylon tracksuit – a tennis sideline staple. Delivering two styles, an all-black track suit featuring art deco inspired line embellishments, and a color-popped version with the classic Miami hues of aqua and fuchsia. Grutman’s EDM influence is apparent throughout the collection, which currently features both unisex and women’s-specific styles.

We expect to see this collection everywhere this summer. The new Prince x David Grutman Collection is available now at princeoffcourt.com.

Get It: Check out the new Prince x David Grutman Collection at Prince.