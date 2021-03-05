Want healthy hair? Treat your scalp like the asset it is. These tips will help with flakes, hair loss, and everything else she’s checking out. After all, the key to a better ’do starts with the top of your scalp—and a few simple products.

1. Buff Your Dome

Scrubbing your scalp once a week removes dead skin, excess oil, and product buildup. To prevent dandruff, go for scrubs with antimicrobial and antifungal ingredients like tea tree oil or sea salt. “You’re resetting the scalp environment, the same way you wash your hands after touching any compromised surface,” says celebrity groomer Melissa DeZarate, who helps clients like Henry Golding stay red-carpet ready.

We like: Harry’s Scalp Scrub [$9; harrys.com]

2. Treat Yourself

After a scrub, DeZarate suggests a weekly treatment. “Think of applying this as feeding your scalp a vitamin that’s going to keep it happy and healthy,” she says. Apply one with soothing ingredients like ceramides and tea tree oil to washed hair for 10–15 minutes, then rinse.

We like: Lumin Advanced Repair Scalp Treatment [$12; luminskin.com]

3. Try a New Shampoo

Defeat dandruff with a weekly purifying shampoo. “It’s going to get rid of all that excess hair product buildup at the end of the week,” DeZarate says. Look for one powered by antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to fortify and soothe your scalp, follicles, and hair.

We like: Davines Purifying Shampoo [$32; us.davines.com]

4. Rethink Your Pomade

If your dandruff problem won’t go away, reconsider your styling product. “Thick products like pomades or waxes can irritate or aggravate your scalp if you’re not properly cleansing,” DeZarate says. Luckily, some brands formulate stylers with anti-dandruff ingredients, so they coif your hair and prevent flakes in one fell swoop.

WE LIKE: Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shaping Pomade [$10; headandshoulders.com]

5. Don’t Skip the SPF

If you’re bald or balding, it’s important to use an SPF moisturizer to block burn and keep skin soft but strong. “Even if you’re wearing a hat, get in the habit of putting it all over your bald head,” DeZarate says.

We like: MANTL Invisible Daily SPF 30 Face + Scalp Moisturizer [$27; mantl.co]

