Protect Yourself And Stay Cool With This Cooling Neck Gaiter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

For the last few months, you should have been covering your face when you go outside. But now that the summer is coming, the heat is going to rise. Which means that it will be really uncomfortable with a mask on. But it doesn’t have to be when you pick up the Brand: Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter.

You can get plenty of masks that will keep you as safe as possible when you go outside, but there will be few options that are as comfortable as the Brand: Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter. Because it is made to protect, but it is also made to add some comfort to your life.

When you have this face mask from Brand: Mission and you are wearing it, you will be very well protected from the sun. That way you don’t have to worry too much about getting burned up. But that isn’t all that you get with the Brand: Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter.

No matter what you do, the Summer is going to bring about the sweats. But that won’t be too much of a problem with the Brand: Mission face mask. Because when you sweat into it and wring the mask out, it will drop down to 30 degrees below body temperature.

What does that mean? That means the face mask from Brand: Mission will add tons of comfort to your life. So you can sweat into it, wring it out, and cool down when you put it back on. And you can do it over and over again, no matter how long you stay out.

The Brand: Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter stands apart from other face masks out there. No matter what you are doing outdoors, this will keep you cool and protect you from the sun and keep harmful particulates out of your lungs. Pick up one now while you still can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Brand: Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter ($20; was $25) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!