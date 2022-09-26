Whether you call it a vest, gilet, or waistcoat, the versatile and ubiquitous sleeveless jacket was made for today’s man. It naturally accentuates a guy’s best attributes, like shoulders and arms. You can wear one over a sweater, or pair it with denim. Anything works—especially if you go with a puffer vest. When the weather turns chilly but a full jacket is overkill, puffer vests provide the warmth you need while still allowing you to show off other layers underneath.

“The functional aspect of a vest is a great reason to own one” Jon Ruti, founder of Rivay NYC, tells Men’s Journal.

No matter your preference, the look allows your arms to be comfortable and free to move while keeping your core warm and silhouette slim to achieve that desired V-torso.

“I like to keep it simple and wear a vest, a woven shirt, lightweight sweater, or sweatshirt.” says Ruti. “It should fit slim through the body, but not too slim that you can’t layer underneath it.”

Quality puffer vests will last for years and look great with anything—from a button-down shirt on the way to work to a pair of slim sweatpants on the way to the gym. Below, we’ve rounded up our our favorite puffer vests for this season.

The Best Puffer Vests of 2022

