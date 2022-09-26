2. Filson Mackinaw Wool Vest Liner Get It

While it’s not a puffer vest, the Mackinaw Wool Vest Liner is a great pick if you want the warmth of a puffer without the bulk. It’s made from wool, so it offers excellent heat retention (even if it gets wet) and good durability, too. The drawcord waist allows you to cinch it down to block cold breezes. It’s also versatile: Wear it as a top layer or as an insulating midlayer by zipping it inside a Filson jacket (or just layer another jacket over it).

[$195; filson.com]

