5. FORLOH ThermoNeutral Down Vest

The Cadillac of puffer vests, the ThermoNeutral Down Vest from FORLOH provides all-day comfort thanks to a variety of innovative features. The DWR-treated, 650-fill organic duck down dries quickly and retains its loft for maximum warmth even in wet conditions. Instead of stitched baffles, innovative sonic welds on the ripstop nylon material hold the down in place and enhance the vest’s water resistance (no stitch holes to let in rain). But the sonic welds also feature tiny micro-perforations that allow moisture and hot air to escape, so you don’t overheat.

[$299; forloh.com]

