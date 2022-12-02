Put Some Style Under the Tree With This Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of ways you can handle the gift-giving process for the holidays this year. So many different gifts one can get. One way to go is to get someone some comfortable new clothing. And if you want to take that angle, then the Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater from UNTUCKit is one of the best gifts out there you can get.

When we say that the Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater from UNTUCKit is one of the best new clothing gifts you can get for someone this year, we say that from personal experience. That’s because we got hold of one of these and tried it out. And the second we put this on, we felt right at home. So cozy for the winter weather coming our way.

As we said, the second we put this Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater on, we were in heaven. It’s so cozy and warm that you will want to wear it all the time. That’s due to the Extrafine Merino Wool design. That wool feels so soft on the skin and helps keep the cold at bay so you don’t have to feel the nippy winds when you’re lounging about.

Another thing that makes this cardigan so great is that it looks so damn good. That merino wool design doesn’t just give it comfort but style as well. With this classic, wintery design, the wool will just pop. You can pair it with any outfit you got and look like you are wearing the perfect winter outfit.

Having one of these in our closet has made us very happy. So you can pick one of these up and make someone in your life very happy this holiday. Or you can get one for yourself. Either way, heading on over to UNTUCKit and picking up the Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater is a smart move.

Get It: Pick up the Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater ($88; was $138) at UNTUCKit

