The original Q Timex was a hallmark timepiece. When it was released in the 1970s, it helped boost the popularity of quartz watches by combining a reliable quartz movement with a modern, stylish case and dial design. More recently, Timex has begun mining that history for a series of reissued Q watches, and the latest version is the Q Timex GMT. While the original Q took inspiration from dive watches, this new watch is all about travel: It features a GMT movement to help you keep track of multiple time zones at once.

The Q Timex GMT comes with plenty of familiar features also found on the Q Timex Reissue. The stainless steel case has a functional battery hatch on the reverse side (meaning you can easily change the battery yourself), and it’s capped with a rotating bezel and domed acrylic crystal. It also features the same geometric indices arrayed around the dial. But this one comes with a Swiss-made quartz GMT movement inside, which allows for the addition of a fourth GMT hand (tipped with a bright red arrow) and 24-hour markings around the bezel. Together, the GMT hand and bezel allow the wearer to set and track the time in a second time zone while keeping local time on the dial itself.

There are three Q Timex GMT models available: a version with a blue and red bezel and a stainless-steel bracelet, a version with a black and blue bezel and a stainless-steel bracelet, and a dark version with a two-tone grey and black bezel and a black rubber strap. All three have 38mm stainless-steel cases, but the darker version is the more affordable of the bunch at $199.

No matter which you choose, you’ll get a functional, value-oriented watch with a hefty dose of mid-century style. While most other GMT timepieces will set you back at least a few grand, the Q Timex wins by sticking to the formula that made the original Q watches so successful in the first place: combining sleek aesthetics with reliable timekeeping at an unbeatable price.

[Starting at $199; timex.com]

