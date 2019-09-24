Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





With the days growing cooler and Halloween on the horizon, it’s time to consider your autumn outerwear arsenal. Do you have what you need to stay warm and dry this fall? We do, now that we found this awesome raincoat sale at Macy’s.

If you’re looking for a raincoat you can wear with your business attire, you should check out the Men’s Suiting Event at Macy’s. While there are (quite literally) hundreds of suits, sport coats, dress pants, and shirts on sale, there’s also a nice selection of upscale and dressy raincoats on sale. They’ll pair perfectly with your suit, and go great with your business casual wear. And right now these great raincoats are on sale.

These are quality outerwear garments, designed to keep you dry in fall’s unpredictable weather. But they’re also classy, smart, and distinctive. We found four awesome raincoats on sale that will make any man look like a genius when the clouds burst this autumn. Check out this raincoat sale.

Calvin Klein Melliot Single-Breasted Raincoat

Classy, cool, and casual, this black beauty will be your fall go-to. Regularly priced at $350, it’s marked way down to just a hundred bucks—that’s 71 percent off.

With a button-front placket and a classic collar, it verges on classic trenchcoat style but cuts it short at the thigh to make a spiffy, 36-inch rain jacket that’s traditional but fashion-forward. With bonded seams and a removable zip-out liner, it will last you well into winter.

Get It: Save 71% on the Calvin Klein Melliot Single-Breasted Raincoat ($100; was $350) at Macy’s

Lauren Ralph Lauren Stanza Classic-Fit Raincoat

We can’t imagine why this raincoat is 80 percent off, but we’re running, not walking, to pick it up. It comes in five cool colorways, including navy, grey, tan, and black; but we love this light khaki. Keep your professional attire polished and dry with its crisp, classic tailoring and refined, lightweight feel.

The Stanza raincoat is a Classic Fit, so it’s far more versatile and timeless than more contemporary cuts. It’s wider through the shoulders with extra room through chest and back, and a touch of spandex in the water-resistant nylon shell helps it move when you do.

Get It: Save 80% on the Lauren Ralph Lauren Stanza Classic-Fit Raincoat ($70; was $350) at Macy’s

DKNY Slim-Fit Navy Twill Raincoat

This twill raincoat has a sporty texture that will go with everything from a suit to jeans. And it’s practically free! Okay, well, it’s only 60 bucks—but that’s 88 percent off its original price, and a darned good deal. Streamline your stormy-weather style with a modern slim fit and you’ll cut a sleek silhouette.

Ideal for trim guys, it’s slim-fit through the shoulders, chest, and waist, with higher armholes and slimmer sleeves. It’s got a snappy spread collar that will dress up when it has to. And it’s fully lined, to keep you cozy when the temps dip unexpectedly. Best of all, it’s got full-zip as well as five-button snap front closure for versatility. Raglan sleeves, with contrast fabric on the back and shoulders, and reflective trim.

Get It: Save 88% on the DKNY Slim-Fit Navy Twill Raincoat ($60; was $495) at Macy’s

Calvin Klein Slim Fit Solid Raincoat

Keep your stylish look comfortable and dry with the modern slim fit and cozy stand collar of this upscale raincoat from Calvin Klein. The contemporary cut is less boxy and billowy than traditional classic fits, and with four-button closure and slant pockets pair with the slim silhouette and double-button stand collar to cut a sleek swath through any downpour.

At just 34 inches in length, it’s fully lined and ready to tackle any kind of weather. Best of all, it’s totally machine washable—and more than 70 percent off during the Macy’s Suiting Event.

Get It: Save 71% on the Calvin Klein Slim Fit Solid Raincoat ($100; was $350) at Macy’s

So get over to Macy’s Suiting Event by October 7 and take advantage of this fantastic raincoat sale, just in time for fall. You’ll be staying dry in high style this autumn, and keep your business attire looking sharp no matter what the weather brings. And hurry—colors and styles won’t last.

See all the amazing raincoats on sale during Macy’s Suiting Event—only through October 7!

